Jim Jordan on Durham’s Russia Probe Investigation: People Ask ‘When Is Somebody Going to Jail?’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) expressed his hope U.S. Attorney John Durham’s findings of his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe would come before the November presidential election.

Jordan remarked that his constituents were eager to know when was “somebody going to jail” for the alleged indiscretions that led to the probe.

“Well, we know what Bill Barr has told us,” he said. “Now, the attorney general will be in front of the Judiciary Committee in two weeks. I’m sure he will get asked about this and a number of other issues. But the attorney general has said that he expects something this summer. We’re obviously — we’re hitting the summer, so let’s hope it happens. Let’s hope it happens before the election.”

“I will tell you this, Maria,” Jordan continued. “The number one question I get, whether I’m in the Fourth District of Ohio or traveling around our state or traveling around the country, the number one question I get from people is, they will walk up to me and says, when is somebody going to jail? And the reason they say that is because they’re sick of the double standard, this idea that there’s one set of rules for the politically connected in D.C. and a different set for us regular folks.”

“So let’s hope we have the investigation done before the election,” he added. “Let’s hope that someone is going to be held accountable for the major wrongdoing that took place when they targeted the president’s campaign and spied on the president’s campaign.”

