Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was indicted Tuesday on two federal counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced.

A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the retired lighting director knowingly possessed “35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children.”

Writing on X, the prosecutor said investigators learned of the material a month ago, both at his former residence in the Philippines and inside two rented units in Los Angeles. Agents seized it under a judicially approved search warrant.

The indictment alleges the elder Markle possessed the negatives on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, and that the images had traveled in interstate or foreign commerce. Court filings from earlier this month allege he had rented the units since 2008. Agents seized roughly 78 items, among them film negatives, photographic slides, and books.

FBI agents arrested Markle Nov. 6 at a Florida care home for dementia patients. He has called the allegations “sick lies.”

Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. Essayli said the Duchess of Sussex’s father faces up to 40 years.

Markle remains in custody in Florida. Prosecutors expect him to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, moving the case out of Tampa, where he faced a single possession count.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled Thursday that the 82-year-old is competent to stand trial. Griffin said there was a “reasonable degree of medical certainty” that he could understand the charges.

Court-appointed psychiatrist Amie Gerodimos of USF Health concluded Markle had been “malingering,” or exaggerating his symptoms. His attorney did not contest the report.

He denied the charges across a 90-minute interview and blamed his son. “I don’t have any child porn,” he said.

Prosecutors moved Nov. 10 to revoke his release after he cut off his ankle monitor at roughly 1:45 a.m. “Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,” Essayli said. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa denied him bond the next day.

Philippine investigators in Cebu City opened an inquiry after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported finding material at his father’s former home there. The Philippine National Police charged him with two counts of distribution and one count of possession.

His daughter, Samantha Markle, who attended the Tampa hearing, has claimed her brother is running a “revenge” scheme and has defended their father.

Daily Mail reporters allegedly found similar material in an abandoned storage unit near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico.