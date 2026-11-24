The Detroit Pistons are holding their third annual Muslim Night four days after Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 29, with funds going to benefit several Muslim organizations linked to the Communist Party USA, the Young Communist League, the Muslim Brotherhood, and an organization pushing sharia law in the U.S.A.

The Saturday game between the Pistons and the Orlando Magic will offer fans Muslim-approved Halal concessions and a video salute to socialist Muslim Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. There will even be a dedicated Muslim prayer space for spectators, according to Fox News.

The team’s website notes that organizations receiving team donations include ICNA Relief, Muslim Family Services, and Human Development Fund. The first is allegedly linked to communists, terrorists, and the Muslim Brotherhood. At the same time, the second is reportedly so shady that its funding can’t be traced, even though it does not appear that any charitable causes have ever been funded.

ICNA Relief Michigan is part of the Islamic Circle of North America, an organization founded in 1968 to benefit terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen — the group that owned the Pakistan compound in which Osama bin Laden was living when U.S. forces eliminated him in 2011.

The organization was also apparently listed as an ally organization in a May 1991 Muslim Brotherhood document — titled “An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America,” according to Discover The Networks.

“ICNA works closely with the Muslim American Society (MAS), an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. ICNA has long held its annual conferences in conjunction with MAS,” the site adds.

The organization the Pistons are paying off is said to oppose peace with Israel, push sharia law, promote jihadism, and advocate for reinstating the Islamic caliphate.

The second organization, Human Development Fund, was founded only a few years ago, in 2023, and went from having no money at all to having more than $33 million just a year later. The group also claims that its main focus is on aiding Palestinians in Gaza.

One of the group’s top supporters, Omar Suleiman, is the founder of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, and has claimed that the “Zionist project is entirely built on Palestinian extermination,” according to the Middle East Forum.

Human Development Fund’s finances, though, are fairly opaque, and it is hard to track how it uses its funds, MEForum adds. The watchdog org. claims that the Human Development Fund’s money trail is highly dodgy.

Mid East Forum goes on to claim that HDF’s funds seem to be transferred liberally to other groups linked to the organization’s board of directors.

“Financial disclosures also show that millions of dollars have been given to a network of U.S.-based nonprofits linked to the organization’s leadership. These main grant recipient organizations share overlapping management and governance with HDF itself, creating a system in which funds were transferred among closely related entities within the U.S. rather than being traceable to humanitarian projects,” MEForum notes.

Human Development Fund has also obscured its foreign cash trail, making it impossible to determine where its money is flowing outside the U.S.

“HDF, a charity which raised $33 million in its second year of operation, spent more on advertising than it granted overseas, routed more than $1 million to organizations run by its own leadership, and reported millions more to foreign recipients it declined to name — while telling donors it employs ninety people in a territory where its federal filings show it has none. An organization that grew this fast on the strength of its donors’ trust owes them, and the regulators who granted its tax exemption, a fuller accounting than its tax filings have provided,” MEForum reported.

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