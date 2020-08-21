Hillary Clinton ‘Really Worried There Will Be Direct Interference’ in 2020 — There’s ‘Deliberate Effort to Sabotage Vote-by-Mail’

Friday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voiced her concern there will be “direct interference” in the 2020 presidential election.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to now-President Donald Trump, said she is “really worried there will be direct interference in the upcoming election. She added there should be no doubt of “a deliberate effort to sabotage” voting-by-mail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which Clinton argued is not only an “attack on our election system” but also everything else the post office does.

“I’m really worried that there will be direct interference with the election through the manipulation of the postal service,” Clinton told co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that any sensible person should have that there is a deliberate effort to sabotage vote-by-mail,” she continued. “That is an incredible attack on our election system and everything else that the post office does, like deliver prescription medicine to veterans and Social Security checks and everything. I’m also worried that the disinformation campaign that was run in 2016 and, unfortunately, believed by a lot of people as a post-election academic analysis showed, will be really ramped up.”

Clinton went on to predict there will be a “no-holds-barred” disinformation campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I’m worried about direct interference, undermining vote-by-mail, and I’m worried about the impact of the propaganda,” she stated.

