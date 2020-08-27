Maddow: Trump’s Large Event for Speech ‘a Kick in the Teeth’ to Everyone Who Sacrificed to Try to Stop COVID

During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday, host Rachel Maddow stated that President Trump’s speech on the South Lawn of the White House was “a kick in the teeth to every American who has sacrificed over the past six months” to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Maddow said, “I just keep thinking about people I know in my own life, who have elderly relatives, their moms, in most cases, the people I know, who are in congregate living places or in old folks’ homes, and they can’t physically be with them. And they have been — they have spent months now not making any physical contact with their elderly parents, afraid that they’re going to die from COVID or die from something else, and not have family with them. I keep thinking about the hospital workers who break down and tell us that the hardest thing in their lives is not being able to let family into the hospital to be with a dying loved one. Because they can’t because of coronavirus infection protocols. And I think about all the families that are suffering right now trying to figure out what the freak they are going to do about school and childcare. Because none of it makes sense, and there is no solution to it. And it is because we are all trying to stop the spread of coronavirus, and they just put 2,000 people at that White House event, not socially distanced, no masks, for hours, all screaming their guts out, packed together. And that is a danger, but it is also — it’s a kick in the teeth to every American who has sacrificed over the past six months to try to do their part to try to save lives in this country, to see what they did.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett