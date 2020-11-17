CNN’s Lemon: Trump Supporters Will End Up ‘Embarrassed’ — Grandkids Will See You Were on the Wrong Side of History

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday on his show that the supporters of President Donald Trump would be “embarrassed over time.”

Lemon said, “I heard some folks on your air talking about how history is going to look back on this. I think a lot of people are going to be embarrassed over time when they look back to say, how did I do that? How did I fall for that? What happened to me? What was I thinking in that time? You may want to win. You may want —what do they call it?— Liberal tears, you may want all of that. But your grandchildren and your kids will look back and say, what did grandpop do? What did dad do? What did mom do in this moment? And realize you were on the wrong side of history and that you were possibly teaching them the wrong thing.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo said, “I see these people as having no shame in their game.”

Lemon said, “You will be surprised what happens to people when they are older and sadly when they are on their death bed.”

