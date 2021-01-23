Cotton: ‘Trump Moved Out of the White House on Wednesday, But He Is Still Living Rent-Free in the Democrats’ Heads’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) challenged the premise of an impeachment effort led by congressional Democrats against former President Donald Trump.

Cotton said because Democrats were pursuing the effort, it was as if Trump were “living rent-free” inside their heads.

“Shortly after the House passed its article of impeachment against the president last week, I said it’s beyond the Senate’s constitutional authority to have a trial for a former president,” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. And I think most Americans are going to look at the Senate wasting our time on a trial to convict and remove from office a man who left office last week.”

“I mean, Donald Trump moved out of the White House on Wednesday, but he is still living rent-free in the Democrats’ heads because they’re pursuing this impeachment after he’s already left office when the Constitution plainly says impeachment is a process for the president the vice president and civil officers,” Cotton added. “Donald Trump is none of those things now. He is a private citizen. I think the chief justice recognizes that. And that’s why we shouldn’t move forward with this trial that is beyond our constitutional authority.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor