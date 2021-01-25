GOP Sen. Cassidy: Almost as if Biden ‘Decided to Help the Chinese’ with His Domestic Agenda

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) criticized President Joe Biden for the executive action he has taken his first week in office.

Fox News aired a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying he hopes to push Biden as far to the left “as we can.”

Cassidy argued Biden is already making decisions with a “leftward slant” by halting the construction of the Keystone Pipeline. He added the American people “will be disappointed” if Biden continues to help China and other countries with his domestic agenda.

“I think clearly there is a lot of energy in the Democratic Party on the left,” Cassidy acknowledged. “I would argue that there is already a fair amount leftward slant of what Joe Biden is doing. For example, this order is affecting leasing oil and gas on federal lands will put tens of thousands of Americans out of work. It will shift oil and gas production overseas where their environmental standards are less than ours, which will increase greenhouse gas emissions. It’s almost as if you decided to help the Chinese and other economies with your domestic agenda. And so, I think already we’re seeing that slant to the left. I think the American people will be disappointed if this continues.”

