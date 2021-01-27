Tlaib: Green New Deal Pushed Biden to ‘More Aggressive’ Approach

On Wednesday’s “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) praised President Joe Biden’s climate executive actions as “a courageous first step” and said she is “pleased” at the prevalence of the “principles and the values in the Green New Deal” in parts of Biden’s agenda.

Tlaib said, “I think it’s a courageous first step in trying to make sure that our next agenda for the next year, four years is centered on environmental justice issues that are critically important to my district.”

She added, “I think the Green New Deal is not going anywhere, and if anything, I’m really pleased to see that much of some of the principles and the values in the Green New Deal are in this executive order by President Biden.”

Tlaib further stated that the Green New Deal “did push, and it continues to push many of my colleagues, including the president, towards, again, a much more aggressive and I think timely approach to addressing the fact that we don’t have clean water and clean air in our country right now.”

