President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving message thanking “AMERICAN PATRIOTS” who have worked hard to make the nation great, and the “two percent of our Somalian population that have a job.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also referenced “Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption.” Trump also referred to “murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors” who have entered the country illegally and have raped, plundered, and killed Americans.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!” Trump wrote. “Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

“Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work,” Trump continued. “I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance.”

Trump continued to note that “these are wonderful American ‘citizens,’ and should be allowed to stay” in the United States and celebrate Thanksgiving. He added that “the others should be thrown out, immediately” to save Minnesota.

In his post, Trump also noted how he has taken time out of his “very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House.”

Trump also noted that the White House “hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years” and added that he “felt strongly” that it was time the White House was fixed.