Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” political analyst Jim Acosta said a congressional investigation into Nvidia could prove that President Donald Trump is “an existential threat to American national security.”

Acosta said, “I think we need to investigate it and let the chips fall where they may. I mean, I think that’s where we’re at now. And, Donald Trump, you know, we all thought he was a threat to American democracy. I didn’t know we were going to be talking about whether he was an existential threat to American national security, but that is one of the big questions looming over Nvidia-gate right now.”

He continued, “Where is this ending up? Are they going to end up being, you know, a part of the Chinese military industrial complex? And I think that’s obviously where a lot of these investigations are going. I think we also need to take a hard look at how much money Donald Trump, his cronies, perhaps his family members, have made over the course of the last several days.”

He added, “I think you have a whole slew of different directions these investigations could go. And it seems to me it goes down to those old questions from Watergate. What did the president know, and when did they know it? And how do we follow the money?”

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