Cotton: ‘Biden May Not Be Tough Enough to Stand Up to’ AOC, Bernie Sanders

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) weighed in on the far-left’s power grab within the Democratic Party. This comes as Democrats push to end the Senate filibuster.

Cotton said he does not think President Joe Biden, who is “open” to filibuster reform, is “tough enough to stand up to” the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as they try to ram through their radical legislation. He pointed out that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and other more moderate Democratic senators are likely to fight for workers rather than “go for something like the Green New Deal.”

“[Y]ou can imagine how much the pressure is coming from the White House — people like Ron Klain and others over there on the Democratic senators — because they are beholden to their far left,” Cotton advised. “Now look, Joe Biden may not be tough enough to stand up to people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, but Joe Manchin and other Democrats have been so far. And I can’t imagine that Joe Manchin is going to go for something like the Green New Deal imperiling the interests of workers in states like West Virginia or in my case in Arkansas.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent