Cuellar: We Have ‘To Do More to Deport Folks’ – We’re ‘Outsourcing That to Mexico and Guatemala’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) argued that the United States has to “do more to deport folks.” And said that if the United States doesn’t want to deport people we’re “outsourcing that to Mexico and Guatemala to do the job that we feel very uncomfortable in doing here in the United States.”

Cuellar said that he hopes Vice President Kamala Harris can work with Mexico and Guatemala to do more to secure their borders and help extend the protective perimeter around the U.S. border south, and if she can, “that would help stop the numbers of people coming in. Because, what we’re doing is if we don’t want to deport people here, then what the U.S. is doing is we’re outsourcing that to Mexico and Guatemala to do the job that we feel very uncomfortable in doing here in the United States.”

He later added, “Look, saying that the border’s closed is one thing, but we’ve got to have actions that meet — that match our words. And we’ve got to do more to deport folks. Look, last month we had 178,000 people that came in, out of that, 111,000 were deported. But we’re not showing any of those deportation — 111,000 is a lot of people that got deported, mainly under Title 42. And if they get rid of Title 42, I’m worried that you’re going to all of a sudden have thousands and thousands of new people that are going to come here and come into the United States, wait for years for an immigration court hearing. So, we’ve just got to be smarter on how we secure the border.”

