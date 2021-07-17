Abbott: Ending Title 42 Will Be a Healthcare and Humanitarian ‘Disaster’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) stated that if Title 42 is rescinded, “It’s going to be a healthcare disaster, as well as a humanitarian disaster.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “If you change Title 42, how does that affect how you control the border?”

Abbott responded, “This is going to be a total disaster. It’s going to be a healthcare disaster, as well as a humanitarian disaster. But also, Bill, it underscores one very important point that your audience, as well as all Americans need to understand, and that is, President Biden doesn’t really care about the people in Texas or the citizens of the United States of America. President Biden is catering to people who are coming from the 150 countries across the globe. He cares more about people who are outside America than those who are inside America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett