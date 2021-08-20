Pompeo on Afghanistan: ‘We’ve Gone Backwards,’ ‘Lost Two Decades’ Because of Biden

During a Friday interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sounded off on President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the ensuing fall to the Taliban.

Pompeo described Biden’s handling of Afghanistan as an “abysmal failure” that he said could have “significant ramifications. He added the United States has “gone backwards” 20 years as a result of Biden.

“It is pretty clear that the failure of this administration to properly execute their strategic vision, their strategic vision obviously was to get out of Afghanistan, to execute it in a way that would have secured American freedom, protected us, gotten civilians out, all, just the blocking and tackling of American security has been an abysmal failure,” Pompeo told host Hugh Hewitt. “And I’m sure we’ll talk about it, but this has significant ramifications for America’s national security, our place in the world that will be a long time in trying to figure out how to get back from.”

“Now, we’ve gone backwards,” he continued. “We probably lost two decades as a result of the way that President Biden conducted this withdrawal. It was anything but orderly and safe, as he laid out.”

