Hawley: Biden, Defense Officials Don’t Want Responsibility on Afghanistan Withdrawal — ‘All Those Guys Should Resign’

In a Tuesday interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the previous day’s testimony provided by top defense officials regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Hawley said President Joe Biden and his generals would not admit any wrongdoing with the withdrawal. He said all of them should “resign” for the mishandled withdrawal.

“Why won’t they admit it? It’s because they don’t want to take any responsibility,” Hawley declared. “General Milley doesn’t want any responsibility, Austin doesn’t want responsibility, most of all Joe Biden doesn’t want to take any responsibility, but it’s time that they did, which is why all those guys should resign. Milley needs to resign. Austin needs to resign. I mean, Milley, he is sitting here trading gossip with Bob Woodward while Afghanistan literally burns — literally burns. The accountability has got to start right there. He needs to resign. Austin needs to resign. The president should fire them.”

“Many of our fellow citizens still there, still trapped, and they’re denying it,” he added. “The administration is denying it. It is just shameful. For that reason alone, Austin and Milley ought to resign.

The Missouri senator went on to say Americans were left behind “because Joe Biden waited too long to order an evacuation.”

“He didn’t have the guts to order an evacuation when there needed to be one,” Hawley lamented.

