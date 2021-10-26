Cuellar: Biden Should Visit Border, ‘We Know’ Harris ‘Probably Won’t’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said President Joe Biden should visit the border, and Vice President Kamala Harris “probably won’t” visit.

Cuellar said, “Well, certainly, I mean, I think the president should come visit. We know that the vice president probably won’t do that. I certainly welcome the president to come down. I think he needs to understand what’s happening. He needs to listen, not only to the immigration activists, but he needs to listen to our border communities. We’re at the border. They need to listen to the judges, to the mayors, to the public officials, the landowners that are down there, and they also need to listen to the men and women in green and blue. Those are the people on the front line and we need to have their backs.”

