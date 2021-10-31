Kinzinger: Republicans Party Has a Cancer ‘of Lies, of Conspiracy, of Dishonesty’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week ” that the Republican Party had a cancer “of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.

Kinzinger said, “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you also might come to the realization that basically it’s me, Liz Cheney, and a few others that are telling the truth, and there are about 190 people in the Republican Party that aren’t going to say a word, and there’s a leader of the Republican caucus that is embracing Donald Trump with all he can.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of people that feel politically homeless, and there’s a lot of people that feel like something has to change in our politics. I think it’s important to jump in with both feet and see where that goes and see where that’s going. With what’s happening right now, we’re failing the American people right now. The political system is failing and the Republicans in particular.”

He added, “I’m optimistic, you know, I think we have to go through pretty low points in a country and every point in history to emerge in a better way.”

