The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Monday announced its decision to plan a slate of 2028 presidential primary debates “earlier than ever” after their sweeping victories in the midterm election.

The DNC has at least 12 presidential primary debates planned over the course of the 2028 cycle, with five in 2027 and seven in 2028. The first two are set for June and July of next year, and the last debate is expected to take place in March 2028, as the party has its sights set on “tak[ing] back the White House.”

“Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “The fair and transparent process and experienced leadership team we’re announcing today will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee, and put Democrats in position to take back the White House.”

Democrats are expecting a crowded field in 2028, with many high-profile Democrats already being floated as potential candidates. A lot of eyes are on former Vice President Kamala Harris and far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while some in the party are pushing for Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff or California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are also viewed as potential candidates.

The DNC said that for the first time, any candidate who wants to participate in the debates is required to sign the “Fair Campaign Practices Pledge” committing to “denounce dark money spending” in the Democrat primary.

“Given the importance of party committee neutrality during the presidential nominating process, candidates will also pledge not to enter into joint fundraising agreements with any Democratic Party committee or authorize any coordinated party spending during the primary,” The DNC said in its announcement.

The DNC said it plans to “maximize viewership” of the debates by deploying creators and influencers to drum up conversation on social media.

In anticipation of a large number of presidential hopefuls, the DNC also said it will limit participation in each debate to 20 qualifying candidates over two nights if necessary.

The criteria to qualify for the debate stage will be similar to 2020 and will involve meeting to evaluate polling and grassroots fundraising, among other criteria, the DNC said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.