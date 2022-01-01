GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Biden Doesn’t Want to Hold Governors Accountable for COVID Nursing Home Policies

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) argued that the Biden administration doesn’t want to hold governors who put coronavirus patients back into nursing homes accountable “for their egregious actions” that went against science.

Miller-Meeks said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “They’ve been inconsistent across the board. And they’re not wanting to hold Democrat governors accountable for their egregious actions through the pandemic, which — putting infected patients back into nursing homes in a closed environment in these northern states was atrocious, and that was against the science and against the CDC guidelines at the time.”

