Howard Dean: Right-Wing Zealot Supreme Court Is a ‘Threat’ to America — Millions Will Die

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large private companies means it was a threat to America because millions would die.

Melber said, “Does this set back the safety of Americans today?”

Dean said, “It does. The disturbing thing about this, of course, is in their right-wing ideological zealotry, they have substituted their judgment for public health judgment, which they’re totally unqualified to do. They did the same in the abortion case in Mississippi, where they look like they are headed that way, where they substitute their judgment for the judgment of doctors and patients. This is an ideologically motivated court.”

He continued, “This situation is going to kill probably more Americans than died certainly in World War II. Maybe even, if we keep going at this pace, kill more Americans than died in the Civil War, which is the war that did more damage to this country than any other. The court is not helpful. They’re not using common sense.”

Dean added, “The Mississippi decision, the voting rights decision, the Citizens United where corporations are now people and can put as much money as they want into political stuff and in many cases not be found out, the court is a threat to the United States of America. This is actually a threat to individual lives. There will be a great many of them, in seven figures, as a result of this.”

