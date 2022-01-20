Raffensperger: ‘The Democrat Party Is the Party of Stolen Election Claims’ and Biden ‘Surrendered All Credibility’ on Election Integrity

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) stated that President Joe Biden’s questioning of the legitimacy of the 2022 elections shows that Democrats are “the party of stolen election claims” and that Biden has “surrendered all credibility about election integrity.”

Raffensperger said, “Well, President Biden said what I’ve been saying out loud for several years now: The Democrat Party is the party of stolen election claims.”

He added, “Well, between being here last week in Georgia and then what he said yesterday, he’s surrendered all credibility about election integrity. And that’s what I’ve shown that I’ll do, I’ll stand for fair and honest elections here in Georgia, with the appropriate boundaries and accessibility with security.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett