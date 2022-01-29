Texas A.G. Paxton: Things Like Killing of TX Corporal Are ‘Going to Happen Again’ – Biden Admin. ‘Encouraging’ Illegal Immigration

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said that incidents like the shooting of Harris County Corporal Charles Galloway, where the individual charged with Galloway’s killing had previously entered the U.S. illegally are “going to happen again” and “It’s going to happen all over the country. It’s not just going to happen in Texas.”

Paxton said, “Well, see, that’s the problem. It’s going to happen again. We predicted this. It’s going to happen all over the country. It’s not just going to happen in Texas. It’s going to happen all over the country. And so, it’s sad to say that the Biden administration knows that as well. They’ve been working with the cartels, allowing them to transport people here. Cartels are making hundreds of millions of dollars every month and some of the people coming in our country may be terrorists, some may be criminals just like this.”

He later added, “[T]he reality is, we’re going to get more crime. We’re going to get more drugs. We’re going to get more COVID, more people are going to die. Because this administration doesn’t just not care about immigration, they are encouraging it.”

