Phoenix Mayor: We ‘Need More of a Plan’ to Be Prepared for Title 42 Repeal, Locals Need ‘an Understanding of What Is Coming’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego stated that the city will “really need support” if Title 42 is ended without other changes in immigration law and that while she isn’t a fan of the policy, “we do need more of a plan in place to be ready, and we need local governments to have an understanding of what is coming so we can prepare.”

Gallego said, “So, to me, what we really need is Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. And maybe there’s political will that wasn’t there before. Our labor market is incredibly tight right now. We need people to build homes in our community, to operate so many of the advanced jobs that are coming to our community, and perhaps there’s finally the will to do something on comprehensive immigration reform. But if not, we really need support. We are a welcoming community. We are built by people who have moved to Phoenix. As America’s fastest-growing city, the overwhelming majority of people in my community have roots somewhere else, and refugees have been amazing for our community.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “But do you want Title 42 to stay so that the immigration [officials] can take migrants out more quickly or not?”

Gallego responded, “So, it’s been questionable as a healthcare tool. It is not how I would like to see us regulate immigration, but we do need more of a plan in place to be ready, and we need local governments to have an understanding of what is coming so we can prepare.”

