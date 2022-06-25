Pressley: We’re Talking about Outlawing Abortion ‘on the Heels of a Baby Formula Shortage’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said that we’re talking about outlawing abortion “in a country that does not have paid leave, that does not have child care, on the heels of a baby formula shortage.”

Pressley stated that Vice President Kamala Harris’ reaction to the decision “gave voice to the anger, the sense of betrayal that everyone who values freedom, the constitutional right to health care — and abortion care is health care — is feeling at this moment. And that vulnerability will be disproportionately borne by our most marginalized. We know there is a black maternal morbidity crisis. This is an issue that Vice President Harris has led on. Black women are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth. We know that for those that do not have means to travel to safe haven states, that they will be left with no options. And so, this is a matter of life and death for our LGBTQ siblings, for the disabled, for low-income women, for women of color, for black women, the fact that we find ourselves — as she said — with fewer rights this evening than we started with this morning, that we could be talking about forced birth in a country that does not have paid leave, that does not have child care, on the heels of a baby formula shortage.”

