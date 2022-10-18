Pelosi: Trump ‘Wouldn’t Have Had the Courage to Come to the Hill, He’s All Talk’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump would not have had the courage to go to the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot.

During footage taken on January 6, 2021 by her daughter Alexandra Pelosi, the speaker said she would happily go to jail for punching President Donald Trump if he came to the Capitol.

During his speech on January 6, Trump said, “And after this, we’re going walk down, and I’ll be there with you. We’re going walk down to the Capitol.”

Mitchell said, “You stood up to Donald Trump throughout your tenure, ripping his State of the Union speech and standing up and walking out of the cabinet meeting with the leadership. You put him on notice. Now we have seen you said on day of the riot, you said if he led the rioters and came up to the Hill, would you have punch him out.”

Pelosi said, “That’s right. I don’t like to talk about him because it is really is a tragedy for our country.”

Mitchell said, “But you did say would you have punched him out.”

Pelosi said, “I said I would have punched him out. I would have gone to jail. I would have been happy to do so for our country.”

Mitchell said, “Would you have done it?”

Pelosi said, “He wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill. He is all talk.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN