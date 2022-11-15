Dem Rep.-Elect Nickel on Biden in 2024: ‘We’ve Got to See What the Election Results Are’ in 2022

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel (D-NC) responded to a question on whether he thinks President Joe Biden is the best person to represent Democrats in 2024 by stating that we need to see what the final election results in 2022 end up being.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “[D]o you think that President Biden is the strongest person to represent Democrats in 2024?”

Nickel responded, “I think it’s the same thing. We’ve got to see what the election results are, do we control the Congress? And I think those things are important for anyone who makes decisions about the next cycle. We just finished this one. So, I think, first of all, we’ve got to figure out what’s going on. And, as for the Trump news, really all I can do is just sort of sigh.”

Welker then followed up about how he feels about Biden running again or supporting current Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Nickel answered, “I really just want to see what happens before I make decisions. Because there’s a chance neither of them could be people that I would be — that would be on the ballot or be part of a leadership race.”

Welker then asked about people who have pushed for a new generation of Democratic Party leaders. Nickel responded that he’s part of that new generation, but “we’ve got a lot of folks who have done really well, and I’m just trying to give them their space to make their decisions before I weigh in. I just think it’s too early.”

