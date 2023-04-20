Michelle Obama: ‘Unfettered Access to Firearms Is Not a Good Thing’

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Thursday on “CBS Mornings” that American citizens having “unfettered access to firearms” is not a good thing.

Host Gayle King asked, “Do you think we will ever figure out a way to reconcile gun violence in this country? Because it does keep me up.”

Obama said, “I hope and pray that at some point enough becomes enough.”

King said, “What is the point?”

Obama said, “We wondered that throughout our entire presidency, thinking that maybe this time.”

King said, “Barack Obama said Newton was one of the worst days of his presidency, and we still didn’t get that message.”

Obama said, “We are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms. That is not a good thing.”

She continued, “More of us have to feel strongly about it, particularly our young people. This is where democracy comes in. Voting — all of this stuff is decided in the ballot box.”

Obama added, “Now the problem is that our young people have to understand that just because an issue doesn’t affect you today doesn’t mean it’s not going to matter in five or ten years. Voting matters, that’s all I can say.”

