Waltz: Completing Afghanistan Evacuation Will Take 31 Years at Current Rate

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to a report from Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction John Sopko that cited an estimate that it will take 31 years at the current rate to evacuate Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders from Afghanistan by saying that the figure is “infuriating” and that he doesn’t know how Secretary of State Antony Blinken “can collect a paycheck with a straight face every day and why he hasn’t resigned for leaving these people behind and leaving Americans behind.”

While discussing Sopko’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday on his inability to guarantee American tax dollars aren’t going to the Taliban, Waltz said, “And, oh, by the way, the other thing he testified — the Inspector General — yesterday, at the current rate, it will take 31 years to get out the people that we left behind. And that makes me want to take this podium and throw it through a window. It is wrong. It’s infuriating. And I don’t know how Blinken can collect a paycheck with a straight face every day and why he hasn’t resigned for leaving these people behind and leaving Americans behind.”

