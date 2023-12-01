Fetterman Calls for Fellow Dem Menendez to Be Expelled From the Senate — More ‘Sinister’ than Santos

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that the Senate should expel Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NY), who has been indicted in a bribery scandal.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You might have heard Congress just expelled George Santos. You’ve also been calling to get rid of Menendez, I know, but first before we talk about that, what’s your reaction to the expulsion?”

Fetterman said, well, it’s like I’m not surprised. I think the more important picture is that we have a colleague in the Senate that actually does much more sinister and serious kinds of things. Senator Menendez, he needs to go. And if you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate? And, you know, Santos is kind of funny. Lies were almost, you know, funny. And like, you know, he, you know, landed on the moon and that kind of stuff. Whereas, you know, I think, you know, Menendez, I think is really a senator for Egypt. You know, not New Jersey. So I really think he needs to go.”

He added, “And especially it’s kind of strange that if Santos is not allowed to remain in the House, you know, someone like that.”

