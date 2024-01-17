Jean-Pierre: Israel Removed Some Troops from North Gaza Because of Biden’s Pressure, Lowered Intensity Like We Want

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that U.S. officials have had talks with Israel “on them being really precise and more accurate” in their fight against Hamas and “they said that they’re going to lower their intensity of operation. They have. They’ve removed some troops out of the northern part of Gaza. That’s really important. A lot of that is because of what this President’s been doing.”

Jean-Pierre said, “Israel, obviously, is an ally, and it has been for some time. And…1,200 souls were massacred on October 7. And you have Hamas, which is a terrorist organization…leaders in that organization have said they will do October 7 over, over, and over again. And so, while we want to — obviously, we do not want one more life taken in Gaza, we do not want that as it relates to the Palestinian people. It is not something that the President wants. That’s why we’ve had these diplomatic conversations with Israel on them being really precise and more accurate on how their — what their actions, their operations, — and they’re — they said that they’re going to lower their intensity of operation. They have. They’ve removed some troops out of the northern part of Gaza. That’s really important. A lot of that is because of what this President’s been doing. But let’s not also forget there’s been humanitarian aid that’s been going into Gaza. And that is because of the leadership of this President. And so, we want to make sure that we’re getting that really important humanitarian aid, as I just mentioned, whether it’s water, medical assistance, medical aid into Gaza.”

