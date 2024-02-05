Dem Sen. Warner: We Only Included Border Provisions Because GOP Forced Us, Took Dems ‘a While to Move This Far’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that the border only got added to the Senate package because Republicans insisted on it and “it took the Democrats a while to move this far, but we have moved.”

Warner said, “Well, first of all, remember, the border got put in because our Republican friends said, we’ve got a crisis on the border, our hair’s on fire, if we don’t do something now, we’re not going to give you aid to Ukraine. Well, we’ve given everything they wanted, and frankly, it took the Democrats a while to move this far, but we have moved. And, on the issue of Ukraine, actually, there have been some loud voices against aid to Ukraine out of the Republican conference. But there was a lunch recently, where the Republicans went around the room and my friends reported to me, the overwhelming majority of the Republican senators knew that if you walk away from Ukraine now, America’s word will never be taken again. So, I actually think there may be more support for Ukraine than even some of the Republican leadership thought. But all of that will be tested this week.”

