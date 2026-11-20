Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is the only Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee withholding support for Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, according to a report published Friday.

The Federalist reported that Cornyn notified committee Chairman James Risch (R-ID) on Nov. 7 that he would not vote for Hunt, then began pressing Democrat members of the panel to oppose the nomination as well.

Committee sources told the outlet that the resistance traces to the Texas Senate primary rather than Hunt’s record, and that every other Republican on the panel considers him qualified for the post. “This is an entirely personal vendetta,” one said.

Risch said Wednesday that a senator had held the nomination over until Dec. 1.

The outgoing senator stated his objections openly in a separate fight the same week. He blocked Trump judicial nominee T. Elliot Gaiser by declining to return his blue slip, telling the Associated Press, “He’s not from Texas.” He argued the nominee had not been vetted and that no one had consulted him.

Hunt was born and raised in Houston. In written testimony to the committee on Nov. 10, he described himself as a combat veteran and “a former Army Apache helicopter pilot,” citing 55 combat missions over Baghdad and two tours in Saudi Arabia as a military diplomatic liaison officer. Trump nominated him Sept. 14 to a post that has sat vacant since January 2025.

Asked about the pick in September, the Texas Republican told Semafor that Hunt was an “interesting choice. An interesting choice in many, many ways.” He declined to elaborate.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced Hunt at the Nov. 10 hearing and has backed the nomination. Hunt has since been told by the State Department and by Cruz that Cornyn is the obstacle, one source said.

Hunt finished third in the March primary. Attorney General Ken Paxton beat Cornyn in a May runoff. During that campaign the Houston Republican said Cornyn “partnered with Democrats to pass red-flag laws,” and urged Texas voters to fire him.

Cornyn also held up Todd Blanche’s confirmation as attorney general until he obtained written assurances on a settlement fund. His leverage over Texas judicial nominees runs out in January, when Sen.-elect James Talarico (D-TX) takes the seat and inherits a blue slip of his own.