A majority of Americans still say that most illegal aliens should be deported, a post-midterm survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents to identify what comes closest to their view about immigrants who come into the United States illegally.

By and large, most Americans, 51 percent, believe most illegal aliens should be deported with few exceptions. More specifically, 23 percent said all should be deported “immediately,” while 28 percent said “most should be deported” with exceptions for “those married to Americans or have lived here for many years with no criminal record.”

Another 41 percent said only those who have committed serious crimes should be deported, and only seven percent said “all should be allowed to remain in the United States” without exceptions.

Predictably, opinions drastically differ along party lines. For example, most Democrats, 64 percent, believe illegal immigrants should only be deported if they commit “serious crimes,” but all others should remain in the United States interior. Twenty percent believe most should be deported with few exceptions, and six percent said “all should be deported.” Notably, a higher percentage of Democrats, 11 percent, say they should all remain in the United States rather than those who call for sweeping deportations.

A majority of Republicans believe illegal aliens should be deported in most cases — 47 percent believe they should all be deported immediately while 36 percent said most should be with few exceptions. Only 16 percent of Republicans believe only those who have committed serious crimes should be deported and just one percent said they should all be allowed to remain.

Among independents, 43 percent believe only those who have committed serious crimes should be deported while 28 percent said most should be deported with few exceptions. Another 19 percent said all should be deported, and nine percent believe “all should be allowed to remain in the United States.”

They survey also found that 22 percent of Americans across the board believe legal immigration should decreased, while 20 percent said it should be increased and 31 percent believe it should remain the same.

The survey was taken November 13–16, 2026, among 1,628 U.S. citizens and comes as Democrats make it known that they will “immediately” move to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens in the United States once they take control.

“One of the things that we need to do is to move the Dream and Promise Act for DACA recipients and TPS recipients,” top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said during a press conference on Tuesday, falsely assuming that amnesty is what Americans voted for in the midterms.

“I can guarantee you that if that doesn’t happen, we’re going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress, to make sure that we are actually turning the tide on what has been unleashed on the country, which the country has just rejected, in terms of the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation machine,” Jeffries claimed, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest illegal aliens convicted of child rape, kidnapping, manslaughter, and more.