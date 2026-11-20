A Soros-backed organization erected a 20-foot tall inflatable IUD in an Alaska park on November 17 as part of its nationwide campaign promoting birth control.

Americans for Contraception placed the giant monstrosity, called “FREEDA Womb,” in Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage, marking the organization’s 75th stop in its nationwide tour, Your Alaska Link reported.

“In a state like Alaska, where women have to travel far and long miles to get to OB-GYNs and doctors, IUDs can help prevent pregnancy as well as manage complicated health issues like PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and others,” said Chris Fleming with Americans for Contraception.

According to Life News, Fleming was joined by Planned Parenthood Votes Alaska Board Member Jennie Kellie, pro-abortion Alaska State Rep. Carolyn Hall (D-Anchorage) and several pro-abortion medical providers.

The temporary monument to contraception comes after Democrats secured the Alaska governorship in the 2026 midterms for the first time since 1998.

“Abortion and contraception activists see this as a prime opportunity to push for greater public spending and expansion of government-funded abortion, contraception and sex education-related initiatives,” the pro-life news website reported.

Alaska is one of several states in the United States that allow abortion up to birth, funded by state taxpayer dollars.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.