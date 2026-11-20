President Donald Trump declared Friday that Iran wants a deal with the United States but refuses to make one he considers acceptable, demanding a “real deal” while accusing Tehran of “bullshitting people for 51 years.”

The remarks followed fresh talks between American envoys and Qatari mediators aimed at breaking the diplomatic deadlock, as Washington maintains its naval blockade of Iran, intensifies economic pressure on Tehran, and weighs the possibility of additional military strikes.

“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” Trump told reporters during a White House news conference.

“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years,” he continued.

“They’ve been bullshitting people for 51 years,” Trump added.

The president raised the prospect of an agreement while discussing gasoline prices, which he said had fallen by 60 cents a gallon over the past month and could decline further depending on how Washington ultimately resolves its confrontation with Tehran.

Trump’s remarks followed a Thursday meeting in Berlin between Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Qatari envoy Ali al-Thawadi, according to Axios, which cited two sources familiar with the discussions.

Qatar has spent weeks attempting to broker an agreement that would restore the ceasefire, restart nuclear negotiations, and avert another major military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The Berlin meeting followed a series of diplomatic contacts, including a visit to Washington last week by the Qatari prime minister, who met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to discuss Iran.

Al-Thawadi also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Turkey a week ago, while an Iranian technical delegation traveled to Doha earlier this week. Araghchi separately visited Pakistan and Oman as part of the diplomatic effort, meeting the Qatari envoy again in Oman.

Despite the diplomatic activity, the talks have yielded no significant progress, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The impasse comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly presses Washington to consider additional strikes against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, while Trump weighs whether to authorize another operation.

Trump, however, indicated Thursday that he was in no rush to make a decision, suggesting that further military action could wait until after the beginning of the new year.

“We’ve got time,” Trump told Reuters aboard Air Force One while returning from China, adding that he would discuss the possibility of additional strikes after the beginning of the year.

In separate interviews with Fox News and Axios, the president similarly indicated that he was not rushing toward a decision. His remarks followed comments last week describing another major military campaign against Iran as “quite unlikely” and suggesting further strikes might not be necessary.

Meanwhile, the administration is intensifying its economic pressure on Tehran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declaring Friday that Iran has no crude oil at sea available for international buyers.

“For the first time in the history since Iran has started producing oil, they have no oil on the water,” Bessent said during an interview with CNBC.

“What we’ve seen is the world can live without Iranian crude,” he added.

Bessent also said oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had reached their highest level since the conflict began, even as Iranian threats to commercial shipping persist.

“Last night was the biggest amount of crude that’s come through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict started,” he said.

The Treasury secretary described the administration’s Operation Economic Outcast, now two and a half months old, as the most extensive campaign of economic isolation against any country in history.

Bessent, who confirmed that he continues living on a military base because of threats attributed to Iran, said the threats were evidence that Washington’s economic campaign was taking a toll on Tehran.

“I’m not going to be cowered by the Iranians,” he said. “If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed.”

The Treasury secretary pledged to maintain the pressure, declaring, “We’re going to continue squeezing the IRGC until they are ready to stick to a deal.”

Trump also pointed to the U.S. naval blockade during Friday’s news conference, asserting that American forces had established control over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our Navy has a blockade,” Trump said. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait.”

Iranian authorities, however, continue threatening vessels that disregard Tehran’s transit requirements, even as American forces maintain their blockade of the strategic waterway.

The continuing danger to commercial shipping was underscored Friday when a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz, approximately eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the strike sparked a fire aboard the vessel but caused no reported casualties or environmental damage. Authorities were investigating the incident, and responsibility for the attack had not been established.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also threatened retaliation against further American or Israeli military action.

Brig. Gen. Ali Belali, an adviser to the IRGC Aerospace Force commander, warned that Iranian forces remained at their highest level of readiness and had their “fingers on the trigger,” according to Iranian state media.

“In the event of any hostile action, the enemy will face missile strikes by the Islamic Republic of Iran at the locations where its forces are present,” Belali warned.

Despite Tehran’s warnings, Trump has maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a nonnegotiable American objective.

The president said Friday that the issue featured prominently in his recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in Shenzhen, China.

“In particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Bessent, who accompanied Trump on the Asia trip, separately asserted that the United States, Russia, and China had reached a consensus on preventing a nuclear-armed Iran and preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The consensus between the U.S., Russia, and China in Shenzhen is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is paramount,” Bessent told CNBC. “So, all three countries agree on that.”

Trump also defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran after reporters asked about Vance’s recent remarks linking the conflict’s economic consequences to Republican losses in the midterm elections.

The president denied being dissatisfied with Vance’s assessment, saying the conflict had driven up prices but that he would make the same decision again to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Vance, who stood alongside Trump at the news conference, likewise defended the administration’s objective, describing Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and warning of the consequences if Tehran obtained a nuclear weapon.

“The goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing,” Vance said.

As negotiations continue without a reported breakthrough, Trump has maintained that any agreement must prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever,” the president declared Friday.