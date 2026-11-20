President Donald Trump again hinted he might negotiate a business-backed amnesty bill for migrants who are working in jobs that could otherwise be held by ordinary Americans.

He was asked by a reporter at Friday’s White House briefing: “Americans, Hispanics overwhelmingly voted for you to secure the border and to mass deport: Are you going to allow Congresswoman Maria Salazar [R-FL] and her Democrat friends to destroy your legacy by awarding 20 to 30 million plus illegal immigrants who broke into this country, and are you going to veto it?”

Trump dodged the question, saying:

Well, we’re getting the worst of the worst out, as you know. We’re taking the murderers and the drug dealers. We’re getting them out… But when it came to that [Salazar plan], we’re not going to let — we are not going to let immigration destroy our country. We’re not going to let bad people into our country. … Now, other people have broken the law, and I will tell you, I think probably one of the earliest things the Democrats are going to [show] me are going to be very hardworking people that came in, in some cases, years ago, and what are we going to do? And they work well, and they work hard…

Trump later added:

I received a phone call two days ago from the new Governor-elect of Texas [Gina Hinojosa]. She was really nice. It was a very productive call, and she wants to have a strong border. I think we’ll be able to work something out.

Roughly 4 million American men have been pushed and pulled out of the labor force since 2000, and wages have sagged, partly because at least 12 million lower-wage illegal migrants remain in the United States.

Trump’s repeated hints of support for amnesty please the self-proclaimed moderates in Washington, DC. But his hints generate rapid pushback from his supporters — and those vociferous public pushbacks have helped Trump to fend off Democratic amnesty demands.

For years, Trump has zig-zagged between wage-cutting, migrant-using business donors who funded his 2016 and 2024 campaigns, and the voters who put him into the White House in 2017 and 2025.

“Frankly, it’s the hardest job that I’ve had — the hardest job,” Trump told a roomful of Latino supporters on September 30. He added:

Because they’ll say “You’re too tough” or “You’re too soft.” “Get tougher!” “Get softer!” No matter what you do, it’s always tough.

But politicians have to prioritize the voters, Trump told his Latino audience: “We have to have the votes.”

The compromise result is that he has raised wages and reduced rents by blocking the arrival of nearly all migrants from Mexico, and has deported almost a million migrants, including many violent migrants.

But has also barred ICE from visiting the workplaces where millions of illegal migrants are quietly and obviously working for CEOs. He has also done little — so far — to curb the inflow of white-collar visa workers despite the huge damage they do to U.S. college graduates and to U.S. innovation.

In 2026, Trump will have to also navigate between his own divided supporters and the hostile Democrats who will dominate the House, Senate, and state legislatures. For example, the Texas Tribune reported comments from Hinojosa on November 18:

“He understands my commitment to keeping a secure border,” Hinojosa said. “I reached out to him to make sure that he had a direct line to me, and it was a very positive conversation. He indicated his desire to help Texas, and any friend of Texas — anybody who wants to help Texas — is a friend of mine.” Hinojosa did not say whether Trump made any commitments about [a border wall planned for] Big Bend, but she called their exchange on it “the first of what I hope is many conversations.”

The Salazar bill is unlikely to reach Trump’s desk in 2027, but Congress is likely to pass other amnesty bills in 2027 and 2028.

The business-pushed Salazar amnesty bill lost roughly 15 of its 20 GOP supporters during the 2026 Democratic wave, but it still has roughly 40 Democratic co-sponsors.

The bill would aid employers by granting legalization — but not quick citizenship — to roughly 17 million migrants. That two-track policy would immediately flood U.S. workplaces with wage-cutting, Democrat-aligned migrants — but would also shield GOP politicians from electoral harm for more than a decade.

In April 2026, Salazar proudly declared her bill is intended to cut wages, partly by creating new migrant pipelines for CEOs to import more workers:

When people tell me that I am trying to help big business to have cheap labor, I’m going to answer them: It’s not [just] big business, it’s not only agricultural or construction or hospitality or health care or manufacturing — it’s more!… Who else? The farmers, people in the dairy business. We all like milk, right? Well, there are 150,000 jobs available in agriculture right now… Manufacturers! I don’t know anyone in the manufacturing world, but I do know that the National Association of Manufacturers decided to do a public press conference to support [the] Dignidad [bill]… It’s agricultural, construction, hospitality…

Trump continued his answer to the reporter:

We’re getting the worst of the worst out, as you know. We’re taking the murderers and the drug dealers. We’re getting them out. You know that was the worst thing that happened? We had inflation. We inherited these high prices. By the way, they talk about affordability. The affordability was caused by the Biden administration; we got prices are way down now, and gasoline is coming way down very fast. But when it came to that, we’re not going to let — we are not going to let immigration destroy our country. We’re not going to let bad people into our country. They let the worst. They had jails being emptied out from the Congo, from all over South America, from Asia, into our country. Those are the people we focus on, and we focus on them strongly. Now, other people have broken the law, and I will tell you, I think probably one of the earliest things the Democrats are going to [show] me are going to be very hardworking people that came in, in some cases, years ago, and what are we going to do? And they work well, and they work hard… I’ve been called by a lot of Democrats. I will tell you, you’ll have to figure out who. At some point, I’ll let you know. But people that matter, people that have a lot to do, and they want to talk to me about two things in particular: health care, because we can do something with health care together — maybe easier than the Republicans trying to ram it through in reconciliation. They want to talk to me about health care, and they want to talk to me about immigration…

“For the last 18 months, not one person has come into our country illegally — which is pretty hard to believe, actually, because 25 million came in under Biden over a four-year period,” Trump said.