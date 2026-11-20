There’s nothing like heading into the weekend with the wind of a libel suit against the fake media at your back.

“A federal judge is allowing President Donald Trump to move forward with part of a $15 billion libel lawsuit he filed last year against [the far-left] New York Times, several of its [activist] reporters and a major publishing house over reporting on his business and financial dealings,” reports the also far-left Politico.

The judge ruled that “some of the statements suggesting Trump had likely committed ‘complex’ tax crimes appeared to have been based on insufficient input from those with expertise to make such assessments.”

No shit.

Two New York Times reporters made these false allegations in a book called Lucky Loser. The sleazy Times then used the book as a source to republish the allegations on its “””“news”“”” pages.

Like all decent people, Trump’s legal team, I suspect, is very happy he might put the Times out of business…

“President Trump continues holding the Fake News accountable for deceiving the American people,” a spokesperson said. “The New York Times has a long pattern of defaming President Trump in service of its leftist political agenda, and today’s momentous ruling is a victory for honesty in America.”

“Both sides are likely to ask [U.S. District Judge Steven] Merryday to rule in their favor after discovery is complete. If neither side prevails, a jury trial is possible.”

Tee hee.

This is glorious and hopefully costing the Times a fortune in legal fees.

And how outrageous is it to accuse someone of “complex tax crimes” without any evidence?

During the 2016 campaign, when the fake media tried to accuse Trump of cheating on his taxes or not paying them at all, it was the stupidest allegation I’d ever heard. Everything goes through the IRS, and the IRS does not play around, especially with a big name like Trump. The idea that a couple of assholes from the New York Times would uncover Trump’s tax crimes when the IRS didn’t is absurd.

What’s more, does anyone honestly believe that during the four years of President Autopen the IRS didn’t go over Trump’s taxes, desperate to find something/anything they could go after him with?

If the Times ends up facing the prospect of a jury trial, we can likely expect another glorious surrender, just as we saw when CBS News ($16 million), ABC News ($16 million), and Facebook ($25 million) chose to settle with Trump rather than litigate.

The best part of this is that we are not talking about a New York City jury, where the New York Times would not be held liable for getting caught on video beating Trump with a lead pipe. Oh, no, this trial would take place in the Free State of Florida, where a decent jury would hopefully find for the plaintiff and award him enough money to bankrupt the Times.