A Muslim cleric received a daunting reception when he was invited to recite an invocation opening a council meeting in a small city in central Florida.

The disruption broke out at a Bartow City Commission meeting this week when a group of people in the audience protested against an Imam’s attempt to say a Muslim opening prayer by reciting the Lord’s Prayer as he took the lectern, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

Video of the meeting went viral, drawing comments both pro and con.

The video shows members of the council calling on Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya, who is a member of Masjid Al Nur Mosque, to recite the invocation, with the crowd first applauding then becoming rowdy as a council member implores “quiet please.”

“You’ll be asked to leave,” the councilwoman says. “Be respectful.”

But she is soon drowned out by the recitation of the iconic Christian prayer.

The crowd finishes and eventually quiets down. But as Bhuiya begins to speak, they once again recite the Lord’s Prayer.

A peace officer at the meeting approaches Bhuiya at the podium and can be heard telling him, “I mean, it’s up to you, do you want to just start or wait until they quiet down?”

Instead, the imam appears to patiently wait.

The members of the board then stand and addressed the audience, telling the crowd that they were “going to keep going” and that members, too, would have the chance to speak.

Chants of “USA” then break out.

One of the rabble rousers can be heard telling Bhuiya, “Go back where you came from.”

After ten minutes of haggling, Bhuiya is allowed to continue with his prayer, in which he prays for the community and called the opportunity to do so “an honor,” News Channel 8 reported.

“Almighty God, we begin by acknowledging you as the creator of the Heavens and the Earth,” Bhuiya began.

“This is a reminder that our differences in background, culture, and faith, should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity, respect, and kindness,” he said later on in the invocation.

Bartow is located about 40 miles east of Tampa and 60 miles southwest of Orlando. It has an estimated population of some 23,000.

The city was named after a colonel in the Civil War’s Confederacy named Francis S. Bartow.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more