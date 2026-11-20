A reporter from Bloomberg TV shouted a question at President Donald Trump and was then banned from attending the meeting with Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oh, no, how will democracy survive?

“President Trump,” Annmarie Hordern shouted, “has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?”

Trump said, “Thank you very much.”

“The Chinese delegate took offense at the question about the Nvidia CEO who resigned last week after admitting to having extramarital affairs — including with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang,” the New York Post reports. When a second reporter tried to ask a question, that person got shushed by Chinese officials.

The pool dispatch added, “The Chinese have passed along a message that yelling questions is considered extremely rude and we will be pulled from the room if we do so.”

“A White House official said that the U.S. side had tried to reinstate the journalist but that Chinese officials refused, according to a report shared among television journalists,” the far-left New York Times reports.

Wow. TrumpHitler went to bat for a reporter. That’s more than I would’ve done.

By the way, the New York Times devoted two writers and 700 words to this story.

Shouting questions is obnoxious. Shouting questions in a communist country, in a slave state, comes with risks.

This is my favorite part of the Times article. This is so stupid, I’m wondering if there was a mandatory word count: “It was the latest example of China’s strict controls on news coverage and how tightly Beijing tries to stage-manage major international events.”

And then there’s this: “The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the reporter’s exclusion. A spokeswoman for Bloomberg News declined to comment.”

What?

Do you idiots even know how communism works? Do you think those who stand behind an ideology that makes Hitler’s death toll look modest won’t “stage manage major international events” and will answer your haughty “How Dare You!” emails about booting an obnoxious reporter?

I would love to see these questions. What questions could the New York Times possibly have that have not already been answered by Chinese officials stating they were upset over how it is “extremely rude to shout a question?”

These people are so full of themselves that one of them getting booted from an event hundreds of others are covering, an event that was broadcast to the world (So why were reporters even necessary?) becomes a national story and scandal.