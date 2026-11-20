Reuters reports the SEC has opened an investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The accounting probe adds pressure on Nvidia as shareholders pursue a lawsuit alleging the company and ousted CEO Jensen Huang misled investors about national security concerns.

Nvidia shares fell 14 percent Friday amid a broader selloff of technology and AI stocks.

The SEC is investigating accounting practices at Nvidia, according to two sources familiar with the matter, adding pressure to the chip manufacturer already facing multiple legal challenges. After ousting former CEO Jensen Huang over his China spy scandal, the company now faces scrutiny from the government and lawsuits from shareholders.

Reuters reports that the SEC has opened an investigation into potential accounting issues at Nvidia, according to two people with knowledge of the probe. The sources confirmed that SEC enforcement staff are specifically examining accounting practices at the AI giant.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported the existence of an SEC investigation into Nvidia earlier this week, but was unable to determine the focus of the probe.

Representatives from the SEC declined to comment on the investigation. Nvidia spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nvidia’s stock price fell 14 percent on Friday as part of a broader selloff of tech and AI stocks.

The accounting focus of the probe increases pressure on Nvidia, whose investors are still processing recent revelations about ousted CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

While the SEC begins its investigation, Nvidia shareholders have reacted to the China spy scandal by filing a lawsuit against the company:

The law firm of Schall, Brown & Schwartz was the first to launch an investigation of Nvidia over the Chinese spy scandal. The class-action lawsuit was then filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit claims Huang and Nvidia misled shareholders about the national security concerns the relationship raised, and that the omission artificially propped up Nvidia’s share price. “As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” the complaint states.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.