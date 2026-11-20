Vice President JD Vance announced that the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has stopped more than $6 billion in suspected food stamp fraud.

Vance said the department reached that total by removing more than 6,400 retailers from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and disabling more than 4,600 illegal point-of-sale devices, in a post published Thursday. The benefits, he wrote, are “for Americans who need them, not fraudsters who wish to steal from them.”

Retailers caught trafficking benefits don’t just get a warning. USDA says the penalties run from a temporary removal through permanent removal from the program, and stores can be fined on top of that.

The department put the same figure at more than $5.8 billion two months ago. At that point USDA said nearly 6,000 retailers had been disqualified or suspended and more than 2,000 illegal point-of-sale devices had been disabled or blocked. USDA sent undercover investigators into all five boroughs of New York City. The sweep produced enforcement actions against 170 retailers, most of them bodegas and convenience stores.

SNAP costs taxpayers roughly $100 billion a year.

In October, the Justice Department, USDA, and the department’s inspector general announced a nationwide enforcement surge built around more than 40 defendants and nearly $42 million in food stamp fraud. The operation started on September 1 and ran through 13 U.S. attorney’s offices along with the Utah attorney general’s office.

The largest case centers on two Chicago store operators. Prosecutors say they ran thousands of fraudulent transactions using stolen benefit account information. The alleged loss is about $29.7 million. Two other cases put thefts at roughly $4.4 million and $1.09 million.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, indicted an Illinois store owner on Friday. The six counts include food stamp fraud, theft of public money, aggravated identity theft, and access device fraud.

The vice president chairs the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which President Donald Trump created in March to go after waste and abuse across federal benefit programs. The Justice Department says its own fraud work supports the task force.