Trump: Biden Base Won’t Let Him Support Police

During an interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” speculated as to why President Joe Biden did not attend services in Massapequa, NY for fallen NYPD police officer Jonathan Diller but opted to attend a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in Manhattan 40 miles away.

Trump suggested Biden’s decision was tied to his supporters and their potential reaction to Biden’s police support.

Partial transcript as follows:

KILMEADE: I was watching the monitor and the split screen was President Biden, President Obama and President Clinton going to a fundraiser at Radio City. You know the logistics.

Would it be possible for President Biden to have got to Massapequa and visited the family?

TRUMP: I’d say within a half an hour, depending on the mode of travel. So, they have some pretty fast travel.

KILMEADE: What does it tell you?

TRUMP: I think that politically he can’t support of the police. I think he’s also making a mistake. But I think, politically, his base won’t let him support the police.

And I support the police. I would say at the highest level of any president by far, maybe double or triple. And they knew that.

That’s why when I walked into that funeral parlor, it was — it was like love. It was just — they want to shy away from it.

They didn’t even call the family. They could have called. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know even a call would be, perhaps — I’m not sure they’d take his call.

KILMEADE: Right.

TRUMP: I’m really not sure they’d take his call.