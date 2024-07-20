Dem Rep. Barragán: Biden Needs ‘Four More Years’ to ‘Finish the Implementation’ of Policies to Lower Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) stated that people still have concerns about prices, but President Joe Biden is asking Congress to do things like rent control and has a plan to lower prices and “he needs four more years to finish the job, to finish the implementation of these policies, to build on them to help the American people.”

Barragán said, “I’ve just been with the President for the last several days and had many opportunities to talk to him, and part of that was talking about continuing the engagement on the work. And, as you saw, the President was on the go, going from one event to the next event, to shaking hands, to getting that warm reception. It’s just reminding people about what he’s done, but also telling people about what he’s going to do. We’re still hearing, of course, concerns about high prices. And it’s about telling the plan of how to bring those down, as well as we see actions that he’s taking in real-time to make suggestions and ask Congress to put the cap on increases in things like rent and making sure that we’re helping and doing everything we can for the American people. Look, he needs four more years to finish the job, to finish the implementation of these policies, to build on them to help the American people. And I have no doubt that he is the best choice. I have no doubt that he can win. And I continue to stand with him and the vice president.”

Earlier, she stated that Biden has “delivered” on the economy and jobs.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett