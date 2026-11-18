Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to a federal trial court in Dallas on Wednesday by declining to return his blue slip, according to the senator’s office.

The refusal strands T. Elliot Gaiser, who runs the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department, inside the Senate Judiciary Committee. District court nominees cannot get a hearing there without sign-off from both home-state senators. Cornyn told CBS News the nomination is finished.

“I think his nomination is no longer viable,” the outgoing Texas Republican said.

Cornyn argued the White House bypassed the vetting process Texas uses for judicial candidates.

“He’s not a Texan, has no trial experience, and the White House tried to jam the Senate,” he said.

Gaiser is 37 and grew up in Ohio. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, then ran his home state’s solicitor general’s office. His one Texas credential is a year clerking in Houston for Fifth Circuit Judge Edith Jones.

Texas senators have screened judicial candidates through a bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee for years. Gaiser was never put through it, Cornyn told the Associated Press. The senator also raised his work advising Trump’s 2020 campaign on its election challenges.

“I think there’s a better choice through some of the other nominees that have been thoroughly vetted and are available to serve,” Cornyn said. “I certainly want to see us fill the seat.”

Staff for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) first approached Gaiser about the vacancy on Nov. 4, the day after Republicans lost the Senate.

Cruz warned the block hands the seat to Democrats. “The people of Texas will pay the price,” he said.

The two Texans argued on the Senate floor this week loudly enough to be heard in the press gallery above, The Washington Sun reported.

“I don’t find you credible. I’m mad at you!” Cornyn told his colleague, before shouting that someone had ended his career.

Cornyn’s record on judicial nominations has drawn conservative criticism before. He backed a dozen of former President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees on the floor, several of whom went on to rule against Trump administration policy.

Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against him in May, and Paxton won the Republican runoff by roughly 25 points, ending Cornyn’s bid for reelection.

Senate Republicans had 24 judicial nominations pending as of last week, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. They have confirmed 57 judges this term. Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has kept the blue slip in place for district nominees over Trump’s objections.

Cornyn’s record on judicial nominations has drawn conservative criticism before. He backed a dozen of former President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees on the floor, several of whom went on to rule against Trump administration policy.