An illegal alien is accused of nearly killing an elderly man in Green Bay, Wisconsin, leaving him on a ventilator in the local Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a hit-and-run crash.

Last week, police arrested 25-year-old illegal alien Moises Villalta-Perez of Guatemala and charged him with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

On November 8, police say Villalta-Perez was driving when he hit a 76-year-old pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

The elderly man has suffered spinal injuries, facial fractures, and brain bleeding, among other injuries, as a result of the crash. His family said he is only able to breathe thanks to a ventilator and remains in the ICU, unable to move his legs and with limited ability to move his arms.

Villalta-Perez was ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge in September of this year. He illegally crossed the southern border in November 2023 and was subsequently released into the U.S. by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Villalta-Perez, who remains at the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.