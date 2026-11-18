Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that starting in January, the Democratic majority in Congress will expose the Trump administration’s “untoward” actions.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So you and your party are going to be the majority party in the House and Senate come January. I want to play a moment from Vice President JD Vance, who was asked about how he could, or whether he could, work with Democrats to fix the nation’s air traffic control system. Take a listen.”

Tuesday on Fox News, Vice President JD Vance said, “We could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new Congress, if they set aside the ridiculous obsession with men’s and women’s sports and did what they said they would do, which was focus on affordability and focus on rebuilding our infrastructure again.”

Tapper said, “I’m not exactly sure what he’s talking about, but what do you think, sir?”

Clyburn said, “I’m not too sure he knows what he’s talking about. The fact of the matter is we have been on board with the FAA. In fact, I can tell you, when you appropriate funds and they don’t use the funds, the money is still sitting there. Why? That’s not the only bucket of money that they’re refusing to appropriate in an appropriate way. And the fact of the matter is that something untoward is going on with this administration, and I think that starting in January, we are going to expose to the American people exactly what they are doing.”

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