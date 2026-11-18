President Donald Trump shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump and Xi were later seen talking through translators at a banquet.

Trump plans to discuss denuclearization, Iran, Ukraine, trade, and economics at a meeting between the three leaders set for Thursday.

President Donald Trump shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

Hours after Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac in Shenzhen, Trump, Xi, Putin and other world leaders arrived at the Shenzhen International Communication Center (SICC) for the APEC greeting ceremony and family photo. Leaders were introduced individually and greeted by Xi and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, in the receiving line.

After Trump greeted Xi and Peng, Putin approached and shook Trump’s hand as Xi looked on.

APEC leaders then posed for a family photo, with Trump, Xi, Peng, and Putin front and center.

According to the White House press pool, Xi gave a toast to “shared prosperity” in the Asia-Pacific region at the banquet in Xiangmi Hall after the photo. Moments later, the pool spotted him seated next to Trump, and the two spoke through translators.

Trump, Xi, and Putin are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday. President Trump has said North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un may attend, but Xi will ultimately decide whether Kim participates.

Trump plans to discuss denuclearization, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as trade and economic conditions during the historic summit.