Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said Republicans’ midterm losses were about the “war” and the “economy.”

Co-anchor John Roberts said, “Every Republican that I have talked to about November 3rd’s loss is like, ‘Well, we didn’t talk to the American people about the things that really mattered to them.’ And I’m still stunned as to, like, how did that happen? How did you cede the messaging to the Democrats, and how do you plan to get it back?”

Thune said, “Well, I think part of it, John, any exit poll that you look at would tell you it was about the war, it was about the economy, it was about inflation, it was about gas prices. I think that’s what it came down to, none of which the candidates had much control over. But the thing that we can control going forward is to ensure that we are talking to those voters, the middle of the electorate, those independent voters who broke against us by 30 points. I mean, we lost independents, which represent a third of the electorate in all of those key Senate races, by 30 percentage points. So we’ve got to start delivering an economic message about the cost of living, the things that the American people care about.”

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