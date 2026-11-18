The Mystery of Nvidia’s China Exposure

Nvidia’s new management survived its first quarterly report and earnings call after the scandal-soaked exit of Jensen Huang, its co-founder and chief executive for over three decades.

It was a close thing. Huang himself did the company no favors by making his first public statement after his resignation just hours before Nvidia was scheduled to report. And the substance of this statement—about how customers, employees, and investors were clamoring for his return—could not have been better designed to undermine interim chief executive Colette Kress.

The big question on many investors’ minds was how hard of a hit the company might take from new export controls being imposed by the U.S. on the most advanced superintelligence chips. The day before, the Commerce Department had announced new rules aimed at restricting Chinese access to advanced American chips through overseas data centers.

The company’s answer to that question seems to be: not much. Kress raised Nvidia’s sales growth forecast for next fiscal year to 75 percent from about 70 percent. The company said its projections didn’t include any demand from China at all.

Investors seemed to like what they heard—at least at first. Futures indicated that shares would rise in the morning, and they opened up by around three percent. By the end of the day on Wednesday, shares were down around 2.9 percent. Compared with a month ago, they’re down 30 percent.

A Hidden Hand of China Demand?

The truth is that investors still do not have enough of a view of the company’s China exposure, and Nvidia’s China business may have less time left than Wall Street’s forecasts assume.

The analyst community is myopically focused on the new export restrictions. Kress said Nvidia was still studying the rules, but demand was running far enough ahead of supply that she expected results to remain strong regardless of how much the rules crimped sales to China or to third-country buyers serving China demand.

And certainly demand is running strong for Nvidia’s technology. Nvidia’s new Rubin systems generated nearly $20 billion in their first quarter of shipments. By comparison, Nvidia sold $2.4 billion of licensed Hopper data-center products to China last quarter and has since stopped those shipments. And the company’s current-quarter forecast assumes zero data-center compute revenue from China.

But that’s less reassuring than it might seem. In the first place, Huang certainly never acted as if he thought demand from China was irrelevant to Nvidia. He was a staunch opponent of strict export controls and pushed constantly to loosen the controls already on the books. And there may be a lot of hidden or less-legible China exposure. For example, a cloud operator outside China can still buy Nvidia equipment because it expects Chinese customers to rent time on it. That demand can support Nvidia’s sales without showing up in the China line.

Nvidia’s own filings show how misleading that line can be. Until last November, the company assigned sales by billing address. In the last quarter under that system, it billed $10.2 billion through Singapore, about 22 percent of total revenue, though it said the products almost always shipped elsewhere.

Then, suddenly, Nvidia switched to reporting where its immediate customers are headquartered, and the Singapore line disappeared. In the same filing, Nvidia estimated that 86 percent of its data-center sales to Taiwan-headquartered buyers were attributable to end customers in the U.S. and Europe. The company could see past the immediate buyer in that case, but no equivalent estimate was issued for end customers in China. Frustratingly, none of the Wall Street analysts on the earnings call bothered to ask.

Huang for years fended off export restrictions by arguing that continued access to Nvidia’s chips would keep Chinese developers building software for them and prevent China from developing its own hardware. The idea was to encourage Chinese AI developers to remain dependent on American technology.

This should sound familiar to Wall Street—and not in a good way. American bankers once saw a similar opportunity in China. They fell for a very similar line back in the first decade of this century. When Goldman Sachs invested in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in 2006, for example, Chief Executive Hank Paulson (later George W. Bush’s Treasury Secretary) called it “the beginning of what we hope will be a long and successful relationship.” That barely lasted seven years before Goldman realized that what China wanted was to learn what it could from Goldman and other American banks before it decided to run its financial system with Chinese institutions. Bank of America, Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan Chase all could tell similar stories.

And history appears to be repeating itself with AI and chips. Instead of keeping China dependent on Nvidia’s American technology, the sales to China allowed it to develop its own AI labs and very likely to study the Nvidia hardware in order to reverse engineer it. DeepSeek was already working with Huawei to make its models run on Chinese chips. Once those chips can do the job, Beijing will see little reason to keep relying on hardware that Washington can put out of reach.

Kress and Nvidia’s Wall Street bulls are confident the company will have more buyers than chips even if its China business is cut short. But without transparency about how much of the current demand is ultimately rooted in China, this is something investors are being asked to take on faith.

After the Huang affair, Nvidia might not quite be entitled to ask investors to trust without verification.